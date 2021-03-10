Add option to open links in a new (foreground) tab by default
There is an option to open bookmarks in a new tab, but despite there being comprehensive other tab settings, there isn't a simple option to always open links in a new tab. (I know one can hold down Shift or use gestures etc., but I often forget to do that and consequently lose my open tab.)
Pesala Ambassador
@ScribeUK What about right-click, Open in New Tab?
Thanks but I'm aware of the usual options - I think anyway! I've also tried the Long Press New Tab extension which I use in Firefox by long pressing the LH mouse button to open in a new tab, but in Vivaldi, although it occasionally works, most of the time it opens a new tab but also reloads the original tab with the link, so creates a duplicate.
@ScribeUK In settings > tabs, does this do what you want?
Thanks for your input, but no that doesn't work either.
OK to clarify, I want to click on a link and have a new tab open which will be switched to immediately - without having to click on the tab to open it.
I use Mouse Gesture to do that: "Open Link in New Tab (Over a Link)"
@guigirl I use it when I want the link to ALWAYS open in the foreground, so that browser immediately switches to it, but I retain the position in the original tab. Whether the link would do that anyway doesn't matter, I am in control this way!
E.g. reading a thread on a forum when a post has a link to a video (or article or whatever); I can watch the video and then close that tab, now I continue reading the thread (or replying etc.).
luetage Supporters Soprano
@guigirl I get the feeling you invented this friend. There is no friend, is there? In truth you want to help one of your enemies take full control of their Vivaldi experience, to further their cause, a dark and ominous purpose. You’re playing with fire there.
Put cursor on link, perform gesture. QED
Obviously(?) a simple gesture is quickest e.g. drag down or up.
I'm soooo lonely.
mib2berlin Soprano
@guigirl
Hi, move mouse over the link, hold RMB, pull down mouse about 1 cm, release RMB.
Vivaldi open a new tab with the linked content.
Cheers, mib
luetage Supporters Soprano
@TbGbe @mib2berlin You people just want to see the world burn… sigh
@luetage Just answering questions
I'm not going back on the naughty step again
They don't work correctly upside down :face_with_stuck-out_tongue:
A linked suggestion : Double-click a Link to Open a Tab in the Foreground
Yep, the 'Tap To Tab' extension seems to work by double LH clicking on a link to open it in a new tab. It seems a bit easier to me than using a gesture.
@ScribeUK I think too.
TheAMan006
Basically, what I feel is, since the Open In New Tab command thing already exists, and in the right-click context menu too, what Vivaldi should do is allow the user to change ALL event controls, and keep none reserved. Single Left Click, Middle Click, Right Click, and each's double-click versions, and all shortcuts (including Ctrl-Click) should be resettable/changeable.
Vivaldi is supposed to be the browser that feels like an IDE for web browsing, a browser that gives the user ALL the controls and lets the user choose/tweak as much as they desire; this would so go along that notion...
