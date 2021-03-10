@Pesala said in Shortcut key for new tab in current tab stack:

Presumably, you mean a New Tab, not a New Stack. The command obviously won't do what you want if the active page is not already in a stack.

I'm sorry, I meant: Command+T opens a new tab outside of the current stack, not within the current stack. So:

I'm on a page which is in a stack.

I press Command+T.

A new tab opens outside of, not inside of, the current stack.

Edit: To be clear, this happens despite "Open Tabs in Current Tab Stack" being checked.

Whether this is a bug or not, I would still like there to be separate keyboard shortcuts for opening a new tab within and outside of the current stack.