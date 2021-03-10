Shortcut key for new tab in current tab stack
I love the new two-level tab stacks, but there doesn't seem to be a separate keyboard shortcut for opening a new tab in the current stack. Would this be possible?
Pesala Ambassador
@ulriksf See Settings, Tabs, Tab Stack Options:Open Tabs in Current Tab Stack
With that enabled, to open a new tab not in the current stack, use the New Tab button.
@Pesala Thanks for your answer, but that setting was already checked. Pressing Command+T opens a tab in a new stack. But even if that setting did work as indicated, I would prefer having separate keyboard shortcuts for opening a new tab within and outside of the current stack.
I'm running Vivaldi 3.6.2165.40 on MacOS 11.2.2.
Pesala Ambassador
@ulriksf said in Shortcut key for new tab in current tab stack:
Pressing Command+T opens a tab in a new stack.
Presumably, you mean a New Tab, not a New Stack. The command obviously won't do what you want if the active page is not already in a stack.
@Pesala said in Shortcut key for new tab in current tab stack:
Presumably, you mean a New Tab, not a New Stack. The command obviously won't do what you want if the active page is not already in a stack.
I'm sorry, I meant: Command+T opens a new tab outside of the current stack, not within the current stack. So:
- I'm on a page which is in a stack.
- I press Command+T.
- A new tab opens outside of, not inside of, the current stack.
Edit: To be clear, this happens despite "Open Tabs in Current Tab Stack" being checked.
Whether this is a bug or not, I would still like there to be separate keyboard shortcuts for opening a new tab within and outside of the current stack.
@ulriksf Not sure how to push for new features, but here's my vote for this feature. To recap.
- I'm in a tab in tab stack.
- I want a new tab, in the same tab stack. Not a top level tab.
