Customize Start Page (Speed Dial) Background
iamansingh
Add an option to apply solid color background & custom background image for the start page.
The ability to change the background colour to something unintrusive would be good, although personally I wouldn't want to use an image, since it would probably be too distracting. The only option currently is to change the theme from light to dark, which also affects the whole UI, and I don't want everything to be black!
@ScribeUK I'm asking to change the start page background to solid color or custom image which is currently an dark image & can't be changed.
yashpalgoyal1304 Ambassador
this is pro'lly a duplicate request. did u search for duplicates??
yeah, found it: dark color for new tab page this covers the scope of this post, so, i'll say please search for duplicates before filing new things.
@yashpalgoyal1304 That request was for Desktop version of Vivaldi.
try downloading all colour images and then set as background.
@Priest72 Vivaldi for Android don't have option to change the background.
@angelspeak By NTP, do you mean New Tab Page - in other words, Start Page?
@angelspeak I think it would not be entirely out of the question that Mobile would eventually have it. The mechanism to incorporate it would be entirely different from on desktop, and so it can't be taken for granted - nor should it be ruled out.
Would love to be able to change the default accent color on the start page from bright red to a custom color, such as forest green or dark blue. Hope you can add this feature, thanks.
@zachray00 This will never be implemented, doesn’t make sense to let users switch the color of a single element. What we are waiting for is custom themes, which would theme the whole browser.
Since Vivaldi 4.1.2366.19 for Android it is not even possible to have a white/clear background for startpage, bookmarks or history anymore when selecting the "bright design". There is always a purple glimmer. Only the "dark design" changes the background colour completely to black. Custom image would be great.
Yes I agree
Now that we are able to set a theme accent colour (thank you), please could there be an option to also add it to the Start Page background as well? I use the light theme and find that the almost white background often gives a rather poor contrast with the Speed Dials - and the rest of the UI.
@scribeuk Mobile Vivaldi is not yet capable of selecting backgrounds. For it to do so is a non-trivial programming task and so we will see that capability when we see it.
@ayespy Ah OK. If it can't easily be customisable then perhaps the default could be a little darker. Maybe something neutral like a mid-grey to avoid clashing with anyone's accent colour.
Would also love to see this and atleas having the Option to replace the default Image with a solid color.
@iamansingh plz allow users use custom background images. It will make vivaldi more attractive
It would be great to have a feature added to the settings area so we could have a different background image available instead of just a single colored background. I have my start page setup with various speed dials so I can select a saved bookmark and go to that page quickly.
Update: Evidently nobody else sees any kind of merit in my suggestion, I just thought it might enhance the overall look of the start page.
quicksand4627 Ambassador
It would be awesome I think