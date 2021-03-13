The default being Vivaldi adds the following CSS directly onto all links upon click: outline-width: 0px !important; user-select: auto !important is bad.

This is unexpected and inconsistent from all other browsers. It's impossible for a website to override this. This means a website's CSS is treated slightly differently here than any other browser.

Please please stay consistent by default. There is value in allowing user-select: none; on anchor texts, it can improve the user experience. There is even more value in staying consistent with other browsers and web standards. And a browser changing how CSS works is a very slippery precedent to set.

I understand the intended value is to give users more control over their browsing experience, but the value of this feature is arguably minor, and the negative factor being the inconsistency and standards issues mentioned above is much worse than the positives this feature brings by being a default.