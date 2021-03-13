Vivaldi adds "outline-width: 0px !important; user-select: auto !important;" in the style attribute on its own
-
Vivaldi adds "outline-width: 0px !important; user-select: auto !important;" in the style attribute on its own, which negatively affects drag and drop operations. Why? I think adding "code" in the background is a cheek!
-
For an anchor (<a>) that is "draggable". As soon as the anchor is dragged, the browser adds the mentioned properties to the "element.style".
-
It is to ensure that the allow text selection in links setting works even when the web site wants to prevent it. I personally don’t understand the point, as preventing text selection is usually for a good reason (as far as I’m aware).
-
In general, the browser does not have to change the properties or the "code" of a user. Where are we going with this!
Here in the special case it prevents a DragNDrop of the Ancker, which works in the other browsers. What is good about this, please?
-
@Farin said in Vivaldi adds "outline-width: 0px !important; user-select: auto !important;" in the style attribute on its own:
it prevents a DragNDrop of the Ancker
Does it work if you first drag vertically?
-
Indeed, then it works
-
But it's not a solution... There is no reason why Vivaldi should change a user's "code" (especially in the background!)
-
@Farin Well, I can’t do anything about that. You can disable the setting, which causes different style to be injected. If you want no style at all, request it as a feature or report it to the bug tracker, depending on what you find more appropriate.
Sorry, but my mission as a user has ended here, & the developers don’t read every thread on the forum.
-
@potmeklecbohdan Many thanks for the support...
-
@Gwen-Dragon I just hope this option is on by default (not affected - is on - but may confuse new users).
@potmeklecbohdan So about this links selections...
Option off = site decide or is totally disabled? (In such case we'd need a third option - site decide)
Option on = vivaldi decide ?
-
@Gwen-Dragon
Please keep in mind that turning it off via the browser settings is not a real solution! Of course, I can turn off this behavior myself. But if I build a webapp for customers, I have to be sure that Vivaldi does not change my "code" like this. My users (customers) find out that this operation (with the Vivaldi browser) does not work, which leads to support requests, which are of course to be avoided here!
Only an active switching on this behavior (by the user) is acceptable here!
-
@Gwen-Dragon
Hello Gwen, that's right it's not your fault! Sorry, I did not mean to attack you personally.
I actually just want to make clear to the Vivaldi team that inserting of content in other people's work is a NO-GO, which can lead in difficulties for many developers.
-
Dang, faced this issue today, too. (While arranging cards in a GitHub project)
-
Could this be used for fingerprinting? (to tell that you are using Vivaldi and not chrome)
-
The default being Vivaldi adds the following CSS directly onto all links upon click:
outline-width: 0px !important; user-select: auto !importantis bad.
This is unexpected and inconsistent from all other browsers. It's impossible for a website to override this. This means a website's CSS is treated slightly differently here than any other browser.
Please please stay consistent by default. There is value in allowing
user-select: none;on anchor texts, it can improve the user experience. There is even more value in staying consistent with other browsers and web standards. And a browser changing how CSS works is a very slippery precedent to set.
I understand the intended value is to give users more control over their browsing experience, but the value of this feature is arguably minor, and the negative factor being the inconsistency and standards issues mentioned above is much worse than the positives this feature brings by being a default.
I'd strongly propose that
Allow Text Selection in Linksbe disabled by default. Let's not go back to a time where websites have to expect differences between browsers.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Polluting HTML content with Vivaldi's CSS inline is no fun for webworkers!
If you copy such and paste into a HTML WYSIWYG editor, you will have much fun and word to detect if your HTML code will be changed unexpected and hidden.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@sakaiyo said in Vivaldi adds "outline-width: 0px !important; user-select: auto !important;" in the style attribute on its own:
I'd strongly propose that Allow Text Selection in Links be disabled by default. Let's not go back to a time where websites have to expect differences between browsers.
I do not think that the selection feature should be disabled by default as users need it if they want to copy text from a HTML link.
But the feature should not affect copied text/code and add some unwanted "extra".
-
I only know discover that "Allow text selection in links" that i personnaly, as a developer, find quite annoying.
I understand its goal, but that makes it impossible to make a link draggable which, in very specific cases is necessary.
Can't it simply not override the user-select if it's already declared inlined on the link ?
In my case I want to implement this :
https://obsproject.com/tools/browser-drag-and-drop
TLDR; It allows to create OBS browser sources simply by drag&dropping an URL to OBS.
But this link selection feature makes it impossible. I know dragging vertically allows to start dragging but that's a very obscure solution.
I tried to force the "user-select:none !important" on mousedown, mousemove, dragstart and other things non-stop for a few seconds to the link but vivaldi always takes over this.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@durss You as a developer can not override such user-sided setting.
Sadly "Allow Text Selection in Links" needs to be disabled in Vivaldi settings on user side to get rid of such injection.
I think it is because of https://drafts.csswg.org/css-ui-4/#propdef-user-select
Drag text link to right/left fails, but downwards and then right/left works in Vivaldi.
-
I know, my message was more a complaint and a solution proposal than a seek for an existing workaround