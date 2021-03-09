Request for Voice service like speechnotes
-
yumisaiki Supporters
https://speechnotes.co/
is nice service but,
Vivaldi may block any voice service for sake of Security.
We need to choice some nice Language processing engine( Google voice engine.).
This is inconvenience
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests