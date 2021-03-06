Two Level Tab Keyboard Shortcut
-
Basically allow a keyboard shortcut to switch from 1 level Tab Stacking to 2 level Tab Stacking and Vice Versa
-
Pesala Ambassador
@IceCold Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
- Help on Feature Requests
- Vivaldi Help
- Forum Markdown Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Bug Reports
- Modding Vivaldi
- Web Panels
- Vivaldi for Android
- Snapshot vs Stable
- Vivaldi's Business Model
How often does anyone need to change this setting?
Alt+P, T, w, will get you there pretty quickly.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Renault on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests