Display thumbnail of active tab only in vertical tabs
I do love the "Show Tab Thumbnails" toggle!
I feel it would be even better if we could have the option for only the currently active tab's thumbnail to be displayed (makes sense especially when you have tabs on the left/right side of the browser as opposed to on top/bottom side), so i'm dropping the suggestion here
