keyboard navigation of manage profile dialog
Under settings I can set a hotkey for Manage Profiles to bring up the choice of three profiles I have, but I have to hit tab twice to move to each one. It would be nice to have a hotkey assigned to a profile or the ability to type the first unique character of the profile name to use it.
I found that my password manager vendor will support different vaults this way and it is easier to switch profiles than to logout and back into the various vaults I am required to use.
