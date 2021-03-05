Ad Clicker! {=click ad + send fake browser meta}
-
I'd like to propose a new operating mode for the AdBlocker funtionality in Vivaldi.
I want to 'click' the ads all the time. I definitely don't want to browse to the site and I'd prefer that the browser metadata (for fingerprinting) be fudged but yes to click them.
My thought on this is that blocking ads just removes traffic noise (along with potentially interested eyes) but the folks that make it through are still a higher quality set of (human) eyes. This supports the level of revenue from those running ads to those funneling people over. Wouldn't it be a shame if the Ad clicks would be done by the computer and hidden from the user? It would cause the cost per click to drop like a rock.
modedit added title description
-
I'm unclear about what the suggested feature is.
-
I would like the Vivaldi ad-blocker icon to have a fourth option - "Click all Ads" that hits all the ads on pages I browse with spoofed data.
-
Sounds very much like how the extension adnauseum works.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests