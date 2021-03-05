I'd like to propose a new operating mode for the AdBlocker funtionality in Vivaldi.

I want to 'click' the ads all the time. I definitely don't want to browse to the site and I'd prefer that the browser metadata (for fingerprinting) be fudged but yes to click them.

My thought on this is that blocking ads just removes traffic noise (along with potentially interested eyes) but the folks that make it through are still a higher quality set of (human) eyes. This supports the level of revenue from those running ads to those funneling people over. Wouldn't it be a shame if the Ad clicks would be done by the computer and hidden from the user? It would cause the cost per click to drop like a rock.

