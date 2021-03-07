A Quick History on mouse ! (a floating history)
-
Hello,
As exists a Quick command, please make a Quick History which is displayed from cursor position, and would be called from keyboard shortcut, or better (I think) from a mouse gesture.
Please look :
This would be a more naturally and quicker history access. A lighter one than the current history panel.
The idea for this, is to keep user's mind into the web page subject rather to loose him a bit into an interface when he doesn't need to have an heavy interface.
This could also avoid to change the current displayed web panel only to get your history to browser into internet
This is linked to Make a Quick Bookmark available from cursor and Unanchor panel / Free floating panel / Pop-up panel
-
Showing historic in this such way should be very natural and ergonomic with a mouse gesture : I have in mind a L shape begun from left-top to right-bottom. When mouse gesture is detected and floating panel is appeared, you get your mouse to the top of the list. In this way it's on fly movement with no stop for mouse. Notice than the list could be inverted to get more again quicker interface in a way that the more recent pages listed are in the bottom and no more on the top of the panel.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests