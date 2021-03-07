Hello,

As exists a Quick command, please make a Quick History which is displayed from cursor position, and would be called from keyboard shortcut, or better (I think) from a mouse gesture.

Please look :



This would be a more naturally and quicker history access. A lighter one than the current history panel.

The idea for this, is to keep user's mind into the web page subject rather to loose him a bit into an interface when he doesn't need to have an heavy interface.

This could also avoid to change the current displayed web panel only to get your history to browser into internet

This is linked to Make a Quick Bookmark available from cursor and Unanchor panel / Free floating panel / Pop-up panel