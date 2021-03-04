Vivaldi for Arm-based Windows ?
Hi,
Doesn't look like Vivaldi has an Arm version for Windows on Arm ? Is Arm support on Windows on its way ?
I'm planning to buy a ThinkPad X13s once its released for a lightweight, ARM-based Windows machine for work so I'm also very curious as to whether a Windows-on-ARM build is on the way. Since right now the only ARM systems that Vivaldi supports are Linux (and Android), and macOS. Hopefully very soon as the number of Windows-based ARM devices is increasing.
I got a ThinkPad X13s earlier this week, and using Vivaldi via Windows 11's x64 emulation layer definitely makes it feel particularly sluggish in comparison to the native Windows ARM binaries for Microsoft Edge and Firefox. If you're an experienced tech nerdo, the response times and snappiness makes Vivaldi really feel like it's running in a virtual machine.
On a lark I tried running Vivaldi on ARM for Linux via WSLg, and it felt much snappier! However, running Vivaldi in WSLg is kind of problematic (due to figuring out fonts, video codecs, etc), so it's not a great use of time.
For what it's worth, running efficiently on an X13s is a real issue - this laptop is fanless, with the heat radiating directly down into your left thigh. The more CPU cycles you use, the faster it gets uncomfortable!
Holding out some hope for a Windows ARM build, but until then I'll probably be a disgruntled Edge user on this laptop.
Any update on this ?
I'm pretty close to buying a couple of Arm based Laptops, one of which I'll need to run Windows on, would really like Vivaldi to run natively on Arm via Windows.
Considering Snapdragon X Elite platform is hopefully going to be on computers coming to the market soon mid-2024, they will hopefully get some uptake, so perhaps a good time to release Vivaldi for Windows Arm.