I got a ThinkPad X13s earlier this week, and using Vivaldi via Windows 11's x64 emulation layer definitely makes it feel particularly sluggish in comparison to the native Windows ARM binaries for Microsoft Edge and Firefox. If you're an experienced tech nerdo, the response times and snappiness makes Vivaldi really feel like it's running in a virtual machine.

On a lark I tried running Vivaldi on ARM for Linux via WSLg, and it felt much snappier! However, running Vivaldi in WSLg is kind of problematic (due to figuring out fonts, video codecs, etc), so it's not a great use of time.

For what it's worth, running efficiently on an X13s is a real issue - this laptop is fanless, with the heat radiating directly down into your left thigh. The more CPU cycles you use, the faster it gets uncomfortable!

Holding out some hope for a Windows ARM build, but until then I'll probably be a disgruntled Edge user on this laptop.