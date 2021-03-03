Dotted List and Numbered List buttons missing in side panel Notes
Hi,
I noticed those two List buttons are missing when you take notes directly in the side panel (they appear only if you double click to open it full screen).
This is annoying because we cannot start a list properly in the mini view.
Could you please add the buttons in the side panel view?
Pesala Ambassador
@C2A There are several others missing like strikeout, but that is why the full page note editor exists. The panel lacks the space for everything.
- There is nothing preventing you from adding numbered lists in the side panel
- Type the number followed by a period
- For a bulleted list:
- Type an asterisk or a hyphen
- Type a couple of spaces before the asterisk
- Type four spaces for a second line indent, etc.
- Type a couple of spaces before the asterisk
- Forum Markdown Help
Even the full page note editor is missing buttons for tables:
Col 1 Col 2 Col 3 Col 4 Left Aligned Centred Link Right Aligned Bold strikeout Bold Italic 12345.67
@Pesala thanks for your information.
However it is quite unpleasant to write line per line the number (1. then 2. etc) or the hyphen.
That is why I suggested to add the buttons so when you press enter, the list automatically goes on.
Pesala Ambassador
@C2A It would be useful to add buttons for lists.
Note Formatting Toolbar
Note Panel Toolbar
