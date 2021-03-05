I think it would be great if a circular menu would appear when holding the panels button. The user would essentially be able to just hold the panels button then swipe to access the desired panel.

I would like to be able to do this with the menu button too. Just auto-populate the circular menu with icons of the different options, and offer a preview text of the selected option. There are apps that do this to launch apps. I would like to be able to launch Vivaldi's many options in a similar fashion.

(In the absence of this option I need to tap twice in two different places to access any option. The notes panel, for instance, is something I open more frequently, and I need to go through the pain of tapping twice on opposite halves of my screen over 20 times a day.)

I think we need alternative faster navigation options in general, especially in the absence of quick commands, which may not be the most practical solution here.