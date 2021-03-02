Cookies automatic rejection feature for all websites
The idea would be an "I don't care about cookies" -like feature but that would instead automatically reject all unnecessary cookies.
I hope that is codable!
@Gwen-Dragon I understand but that would have been a great feature to be proud of when comparing with other browsers.
And maybe better integrated than an external extension; as regards RAM usage, privacy and so on.
