Notes renaming do not sync
When renaming notes on Vivaldi in PC, the notes names are not affecting the notes on Android. They just start whatever is in the beginning of the note in Android device.
Also, syncing seems to be slow. Changes in one doesn't show up immediately in other device.
It would be great to PIN some notes so they are accessible at top.
Thanks!
