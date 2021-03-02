Tabs scrolling in the address bar
The idea would be to scroll through tabs with the mouse middle button when you hover the address bar; instead of currently only doing it in the tabs bar.
I know we can already scroll through tabs with a right click + middle button scroll but that would be a third way to do so.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Archive on
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests