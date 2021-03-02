Hi, I think it would be great to have a Vivaldi linux based OS as an alternative to Android.

I thought of Symphonia OS / Colorature OS / Concerto OS / Gloria OS / 4 Seasons OS for the name!

But of course, it would only have interest with a Vivaldi phone!

That would become, instead of OnePlus (now only an Oppo expensive twin), the new and unique Flagship killer.

The latest Snapdragon, tons of ram and rom, micro sd, 100w charge -> the quintessence of software and hardware, doing better than Apple with privacy and community at heart first.

I may be too enthusiastic but when I see Vivaldi browser, calendar, email... what do you think comes next?

To me a search engine, a mobile OS within a phone!

Nowadays all smartphones do more or less the same.

It is time for Vivaldi to become the unexpected Game Changer!