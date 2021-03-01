Copying parts of the email subject by double-click.
Unfortunately, it is not possible to do a simple thing - select some word in the subject of the email to use it somewhere else (e.g. translate on another page).
burnout426
If you use dev tools to look at the HTML source of the subject, you'll see that it's
<button>subject text</button>. This prevents the selecting.
To work around it, the
user-select: textCSS can be added to the button to make the text in it selectable. But, depending on the padding around the text, you'll have to get the mouse cursor in just the right spot before you click and start the drag. Also, onmouseup on the button where the text is at invokes "see message thread", which will cause that to happen when you mouseup after selecting.
In short, it just needs to be designed better in the first place.
For a workaround right now, you can right-click in the header bar and choose to show the raw message where you can then select the subject text. Or, you can open dev tools, use the "click element" mode to select the button in the DOM on the Elements tab and then select the subject from there. But, that's no fun.
@razor79 As the subject isn't that long why not just copy the whole (rightclick offers that) and then paste it and delete what you don't want?
thank you for the suggestion, I will keep the workaround in mind, but yet it is something for developers to fix.
@Dancer18 said in Copying parts of the email subject by double-click.:
@razor79 As the subject isn't that long why not just copy the whole (rightclick offers that) and then paste it and delete what you don't want?
Well, not all subjects are short, and actually it is what I am currently doing, but it is not normal.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
