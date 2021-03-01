If you use dev tools to look at the HTML source of the subject, you'll see that it's <button>subject text</button> . This prevents the selecting.

To work around it, the user-select: text CSS can be added to the button to make the text in it selectable. But, depending on the padding around the text, you'll have to get the mouse cursor in just the right spot before you click and start the drag. Also, onmouseup on the button where the text is at invokes "see message thread", which will cause that to happen when you mouseup after selecting.

In short, it just needs to be designed better in the first place.

For a workaround right now, you can right-click in the header bar and choose to show the raw message where you can then select the subject text. Or, you can open dev tools, use the "click element" mode to select the button in the DOM on the Elements tab and then select the subject from there. But, that's no fun.