Make force refresh discard all cache, including dynamic CORS
-
Background: when some webapp loading assets from domain other than origin happens to put them in browser cache there is no way other to load them from server again than force them to load while having "skip cache" checked on network pane of dev tools
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests