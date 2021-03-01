More rows for speed dial
I think it will be more practical, if the speed dial (small speed dials) icons are in four rows. That way there will be more room for more shortcuts.
In addition, it will be easier to find the desired speed dial button, if the icons in the shortcuts are larger (faster visual brain activity/recognition).
My feeling is that the individual thumbnail images could advantageously be less square, to reduce their height while retaining the width - which is needed for a meaningful title to be added. Perhaps more like a (widescreen) 16:9 ratio.
Setting size to small icons allows for more columns and rows
