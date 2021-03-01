Rules for auto-moving email when flag is added
-
janrifkinson
Vivaldi now sports two default filters to help control inbox: <RECEIVED> or <UNREAD> lab
I propose additional help in clearing the inbox
If user adds <Flag> or <Label> to an email Vivaldi [Moves] item to specialized folder that matches the action.
So
if user adds <RED FLAG> email leaves Inbox & moves to RED FLAG Folder
If user adds <LABEL> email leaves inbox & moves to appropriate Label folder
Currently some of this work is done in as much as email client currently contains specialized folders for <Filters>, <Flags> & <Labels>
The current <RECEIVED> folder would be hideable & would contain an archive all messages minus those that were deleted.
(mod edit: title)
-
@janrifkinson As I understand the structure of M3 it is the same as M2 of Opera and
Labelor
Flagsaren't real folders while
Inboxis one. The philosophy is different from traditional IMAP-folder-structure.
Yet you can move any mails from
Inboxto one of your IMAP-folders (you can create them only directly in your web-account up to now because creating such folders aren't yet implemented in M3).
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests