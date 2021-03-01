Vivaldi now sports two default filters to help control inbox: <RECEIVED> or <UNREAD> lab

I propose additional help in clearing the inbox

If user adds <Flag> or <Label> to an email Vivaldi [Moves] item to specialized folder that matches the action.

So

if user adds <RED FLAG> email leaves Inbox & moves to RED FLAG Folder

If user adds <LABEL> email leaves inbox & moves to appropriate Label folder

Currently some of this work is done in as much as email client currently contains specialized folders for <Filters>, <Flags> & <Labels>

The current <RECEIVED> folder would be hideable & would contain an archive all messages minus those that were deleted.

