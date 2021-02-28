Swiping vertically on bottom bar to brings up opened tabs
-
I think this gesture must come on Vivaldi. This gesture already exists on Brave browser and it is very useful. Swipe vertically URL bar for bring up opened tabs feature is useful but not enough. Also made the same action on bottom bar should be the same result.
Also this feature should come because "opened tabs" button on the right bottom corner is hard to reach. I think buttons on bottom bar must relocate/change but this is different subject.
-
@ehlimaide said in Swiping vertically on bottom bar to brings up opened tabs:
Also this feature should come because "opened tabs" button on the right bottom corner is hard to reach.
Yep! There should be an easy method to open tabs.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests