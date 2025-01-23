Solved SpeedDial | Clock widget
speed dial
Hello,
i just adopted vivaldi and I love speed dial as home page but it would be necessary to add the weather forecast and a clock either as a widget or as a dynamic thumbnail and that would be perfect
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Archiving this request as Vivaldi 7.1 already has both a Clock and a Weather widget.
Pesala Ambassador
Please vote for the existing feature request: Weather Forecast.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Here you can find a tutorial:
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Maybe you will also like this extension:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/forecastfox-fix-version/boljdehmejbffnfiiicckjhafabdepnd
@stardepp yes it's a good idea, thanks
@stardepp I have already tried but I just want a weather icon that changes depending on the weather
pafflick Vivaldi Team
