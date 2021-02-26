Expand and collapse a tiled window/tab
I have a tab stack (4 tabs) that I view most of the time in a tiled session. However, there are moments when I would like to quickly/briefly expand one of the tabs to the full Vivaldi window (hiding the other 3 tabs). When I am done viewing the "expanded single tab I would like to collapse the window bak to the tiled view that it came from.
The expand/collapse could be executed by a set of keyboard controls (e.g. Cmd+E and Cmd+C)
Thanks
