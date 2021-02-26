This request is a simple version (I think) of previously request's of session panel or autosave of sessions.

As Vivaldi has an option



can it be modified to save the window as a session or overwrite existing session or just close it.

can it be modified to save the window as a session or overwrite existing session or just close it. And this option



can be modified in the similar fashion.

can be modified in the similar fashion. If a saved session is opened can it be displayed beside the menu button rather than given it entire row, when we close that window it automatically overwrites the previous session.

If there are saved sessions can it displayed in setting like cookies which domain has which cookie. Under the session name we can see the address of the tabs in it, and this feature can be evolved at a later time to add new URL's to it (like Bookmark).

As we can given pretty much anything a shortcut, if the window naming is implemented can try this when we open a new window it will show us a pop-up asking to open a saved session or unnamed session (by the wat private window stays the same).

So pretty much everything you do is saved as session.

I created this post in order to tell what I want Vivaldi to implement and small changes to make it fell hell lot of different using the same features it has (I think)

The title is given based on the above requests

Naming the windows so Window management.

As it uses session's at the base Session Management.

We get another hierarchy above tab group so three level.

P.S it can be considered as a cumulative request for many other posts.

If the Vivaldi Team | Moderators think it has to many requests or Duplicate it can be archived.