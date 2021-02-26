Youtube Panel Sound Manager
-
I wanna request to add a way to manage the sound volume on Youtube Panel,
Not having the option to control the volume for me make the youtube panel useless ;/
-
Pesala Ambassador
@IBlitzzI Right-click on the Web Panel icon and show the desktop version. That will also allow playback to continue when you close the panel, or select a different panel.
-
@Pesala Thank you! im kinda dumb!
In dark mode the icons look kinda weird, is there any way to solve it?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@IBlitzzI Ask in the Modifications Forum.
-
@IBlitzzI Read this thread.
I had the same issue and it got a nice solution.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Polestar on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests