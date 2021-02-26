Options to control the batch opening of multiple bookmarks at once from a folder of bookmarks...
Please add these options to control the batch opening of multiple bookmarks at once from a folder of bookmarks...
- Option to keep tab focus on either the first or last opened tab.
- Option to open in either ascending or descending order.
- Option to set the default behavior when opening via...
middle click on a folder of bookmarks... - open in new tab - open in background tab - open nickname on a folder of bookmarks... - open in new tab - open in background tab - open
[bug reported VB-77371]
