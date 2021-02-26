Please add an option to "eat empty tab if it is the only tab" when opening URL addresses. So this should only happen if there is only one tab open and it is an empty tab. This is useful for users who use the setting "keep window open when last tab is closed", in which case the last empty tab can't be closed and remains open. This prevents the frequent problem of having an unwanted extra empty tab in front of the tab bar when Vivaldi is opened by another program or .URL file, or when opening multiple bookmarks at once by middle clicking a bookmarks folder. But when opening multiple bookmarks at once, be sure the tabs are still arranged in the correct order after opening, by pushing the eaten tab forward in the direction the tabs are opening, as the leading tab. And keep the focus on the leading tab instead of the last opened tab.

[bug reported VB-77365]