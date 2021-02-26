Customize thumbnail size
Hi, it would be great if we can adjust the size of the thumbnail in the speed dial while uploading photos. Sometimes the pictures are way too large and it just end up cutting off. I would like to have feature where you can customize the size of the image in the thumbnail and also the shape of the frame.
Pesala Ambassador
This sounds a lot like an existing feature request: Auto-detect Logos - Select Part of the Page for Speed Dial and Bookmark Thumbnails. Please vote for that.
