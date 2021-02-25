I sometimes have too look up old downloads. You can't sort the columns on basis of different criteria. Mostly date. However if you have to look backwards in a certain time range.. say 10 days ago, it becomes kind of hard. You have to select some download in random (so the detailed info shows up).. and walk/down up.

The flexibility of being able to add columns (by dialog). Say colum location or date would make possible to look through everything easier.

Same applies also for Bookmark note panel. Being able to have 'nickname' next the bookmark itself.

Say like file-manager in detailed view