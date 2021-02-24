ability to format tab from context menu
janrifkinson
In Tabs Context Menu I'd like to see an option(s) to color code/flag/bold tab(s). Some system to visually differentiate one tab from another. Thanks for your consideration.
@LonM said in ability to format tab from context menu:
Related request: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16674/color-a-single-tab-or-tab-group
True, except I'd be happy if I could just <BOLD> a single tab which is not mentioned in other similar request. Thank you.
