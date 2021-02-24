Capture page in simplified view
-
I would like to take full page screenshot in reader mode. It would be really useful for clean archiving of some articles. I like your full screen capture and simplified view features. Please mix these two.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests