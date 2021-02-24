Allow a keyboard shortcut to open a panel that is disabled (unchecked)
Iaaa123456789
As you can see here, I like to have my window panel unchecked, but if I assign a keyboard shortcut to it, I want it still to open and close whenever I use that shortcut, if possible.
