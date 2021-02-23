Seperate keyboard shortcuts for Mail and Everything Else
legobuilder26
I want to assign keyboard shortcuts twice - once for inside mail and once for anywhere else. For example, I want to use J and K to scroll up and down, but on mail, I want to mark an email as read.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
LLonM moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests