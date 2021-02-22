Notes - Ability to combine
janrifkinson
It is now possible to group note snippets from the same subject into a folder but in the folder they will still appear as snippets. I'd like possibility to combine snippets into a single note. Thank you for your consideration
@janrifkinson Yes, in other words to merge 2 or more notes into 1?!
That would be nice, by selecting them with ctrl + click and then (from a menu entry) merge them.
janrifkinson
Exactly!
Pesala Ambassador
@janrifkinson Please vote for the existing request.
Done. Thank you!
@janrifkinson Is this the same request as https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/55778/support-for-shortcut-keys-to-merge-multiple-note-items ?
