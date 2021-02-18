Chess in internet
-
texnologia
Those of you who play chess online It would be good to introduce ourselves to each other to play a game
-
ScottBentley Banned
This post is deleted!
-
kirlincandice
you can suggest some online web that people can play chess together?
I'd love to meet real opponents than playing with CPU
-
digitrance
I think most of the Internet gathers around https://www.chess.com?
-
kirlincandice
@digitrance said in Chess in internet:
I think most of the Internet gathers around https://www.chess.com?
wow thanks
-
chess. com for me.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@texnologia I pla chess too, maybe we could play a match on lichess.org or even chess.com
Username on lichess : Calyrex
Username on Chess.com : jusnus
-
Imo chesscom is by far the most popular one. They also have plenty of different puzzles and trainers to help you improve
-
Burrrrrton Banned
I think everyone here individually chooses for himself. Although it is best to try different online versions of the game and then draw conclusions about the functionality of each resource.
-
I prefer lichess.org over chess.com simply because they do not ask for $ to access full functionality of the website.
To me, chess.com feels bloated with features I'd rarely use. I have my own sources for videos (I prefer ICC's vast library of videos). I had a paid account for about 5 years on chess.com and looking back, it felt like a huge waste of money.
To each their own though.
-
AlbertLeatherwood
I also want to be part of this type of games. Is there any legitimate way available?
-
This post is deleted!
-
@Mitzka same, I prefer lichess 100%. I also happen to be looking for anyone who wants to play a few rounds of chess at some point.