Option to Auto expand/shrink 2 level columns vertical tabbar
Basically, auto expand the focus column on mouseover/k.shortcut; & shrink the other off-focus column into minimal width. This will allow more space to read the title without the need to constantly adjusting the columns.
I have tested the demo for about 2 weeks, IMHO it improve UX for 2 level vertical tabbar quit a bit, but I believe it can be done even better if implemented by Vivaldi developers.
For one, this CSS mod broke the vertical tabbar usability when tabbar width is less than 90px!:face_with_stuck-out_tongue:
CSS mod for the demo: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/446551
Even with this mod, I don't know how to do it. So it is much better to have it a function.