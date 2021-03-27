Speed dial in private mode
-
OBC9HHuKoB
For now I can't long tap on speed dial website and open in incognito.
In incognito I can't open speed dial (button doesn't work).
That's so inconvenient!
(mod edit: title)
-
iansharman
I too find this odd - given that the purpose of privacy mode is to mask where you’ve visited from someone with access to your phone, NOT to mask where you might visit. After all, someone with access to your phone need only to switch to non-privacy mode to otherwise see your speed dials. It’s just inconvenient, and not logical… and could simply be an option.
-
I just want to remind, that all speeddials are easily accessible through the Bookmarks menu. All groups, all folders, all bookmarks.
So it doesn't look like a big problem