This is debatable indeed. But there is at least one folder you cannot avoid and that you must sort some incoming mails into : Trash. Or your mailbox will explode. And problaby also other special folders like Archives or Junk.

So since you will classify into this special folders, mainly using keyboard shortcuts, why not classify to other folders of your own ? And for this to be productive, we need keyboard shortcuts as well.

I like for instance to classify mails related to some project into a specific folder. This may facilitate finding, but also allow to apply common rules to mail in this folder : sharing rules, archiving rules.

Also classifying mail forces you to process each mail you receive, INBOX acting as a "to be treated" folder. This is so easy to forget an important mail you received when using the single folder strategy.

Also I'm keeping a small Sent folder, and use it as a "waiting for an answer" folder.

Anyway all this is a matter of personal organization and if Vivaldi could help those persons choosing the folder-type organization, this would be great.