Shortcut for moving mails to folders
Thunderbird has a great popular productivity extension called Nostalgy that allows to move mails using keyboard only.
For each mail a folder is automatically suggested based on From/To or possibly Subject and previous move actions.
So classifying the selected email in most case consists simply in typing "S", or sometimes "s", correct the suggestion and "enter".
Then the next email in current folder is auto-selected.
Please consider implementing something similar.
I support that. Kmail has a similar feature, which is awesome. Also need shortcuts for selecting a folder.
While I think this is a good suggestion, may I point out that sorting emails into folders is usually nothing more than a colossal waste of time
https://www.technologyreview.com/2011/05/20/194578/stop-organizing-your-e-mail-says-study/
https://wildente.vivaldi.net/e-mail-folders-and-whats-wrong-with-them/
This is debatable indeed. But there is at least one folder you cannot avoid and that you must sort some incoming mails into : Trash. Or your mailbox will explode. And problaby also other special folders like Archives or Junk.
So since you will classify into this special folders, mainly using keyboard shortcuts, why not classify to other folders of your own ? And for this to be productive, we need keyboard shortcuts as well.
I like for instance to classify mails related to some project into a specific folder. This may facilitate finding, but also allow to apply common rules to mail in this folder : sharing rules, archiving rules.
Also classifying mail forces you to process each mail you receive, INBOX acting as a "to be treated" folder. This is so easy to forget an important mail you received when using the single folder strategy.
Also I'm keeping a small Sent folder, and use it as a "waiting for an answer" folder.
Anyway all this is a matter of personal organization and if Vivaldi could help those persons choosing the folder-type organization, this would be great.
Pesala Ambassador
@HrvGui said in Shortcut for moving mails to folders:
But there is at least one folder you cannot avoid and that you must sort some incoming mails into : Trash.
Actually, one can avoid using Trash by using the shortcut Shift+Delete to delete mails permanently. Still, some spam may end up in Trash, and some users may like the option to undelete mails deleted in error.
Even a "move to folder..." option for command chains, so we could create custom move commands for common folders, would be an improvement. As it is, command chains only support a "move to archive" function.