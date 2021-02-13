Please add a confirmation dialog to the Delete Note button.
-
I accidentally tapped to delete an important note.
(mod edit: title)
-
Komposten Translator
On desktop there is a trash bin in the notes panel. Not sure if that's just hidden in mobile (so your note is still in there) or if it just doesn't exist there, but it certainly should be added.
-
@komposten
Unfortunately on Android the delete button (Trash icon in upper right corner) has no confirmation and when mistakenly pressed the note is deleted definitely (not going into Trash as one could think). Due to style of using a mobile (e.g. while walking etc.) such accident may happen quite often... Please add (maybe optionable) confirmation dialog "Really delete?" or something like that.
-
I agree, this feature should implemented.
-
mib3berlin
@Freebie
Hi, the deleted note is in the trash now, open notes and tab the < icon.
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.2.3110.143
Cheers, mib
-
Great, found indeed the delete note back there.
Thank you for this clarification.
:beaming_face_with_smiling_eyes