Microphone icon on dark background optimization - Windows
Hi! I don't know if it is the appropriate category to request this feature, but it is related to the microphone icon theme on the Windows system tray.
When a web site is using the microphone, Vivaldi shows an icon on the system tray. But as you can see in the image above, it is too dark on dark backgrounds and it's not so easy to notice it. Since I think knowing the microphone is being used is an important privacy-related feature, I wonder if the icon could be optimized, perhaps making it white on dark backgrounds and dark on light ones.
Thanks in advance!
Pesala Ambassador
@Nirnic I think it would make more sense to show the microphone option on the tab, as Vivaldi does for the speaker if sound is playing. My Windows taskbar is always hidden, and I see no microphone icon even when it is not hidden.
@Pesala both of them and everybody happy?
Pesala Ambassador
@Nirnic Not the developers. It would mean more work, and it has to work on Linux and Mac as well as Windows.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Themes on
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests