Hi! I don't know if it is the appropriate category to request this feature, but it is related to the microphone icon theme on the Windows system tray.

When a web site is using the microphone, Vivaldi shows an icon on the system tray. But as you can see in the image above, it is too dark on dark backgrounds and it's not so easy to notice it. Since I think knowing the microphone is being used is an important privacy-related feature, I wonder if the icon could be optimized, perhaps making it white on dark backgrounds and dark on light ones.

Thanks in advance!