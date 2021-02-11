I use the shortcuts frequently to quickly show and hide my web panels for things like Slack and Outlook, but in some cases i.e. Asana it can be easier to view the content in a new tab vs a web panel as i need more screen space.

It would be great if you could have additional bindings to open it in a new tab using only the keyboard, i know you can ALT + Click the panel to do this, but that relies on the mouse.