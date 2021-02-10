Hello, please add the opportunity to choose a search engine by icon http://u.pc.cd/xzLrtalK not only a shortcut.

If you use only English, maybe for you is okay to type "w request", but for people who use more than one language that's really inconvenient change the language for shortcut coz we need to type requests on our language or English or any. So we must type shortcut name (even if it's in my 1st language) and after a request (which can be in my language or English).

Icons are very convenient.

Also, check my screenshot out again. I think this is the best way to use browser space: search suggestions (not in line as in vivaldi), history and engine icons.

This is the most convenient way i used.