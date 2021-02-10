@Dancer18 said in WhatsApp Sidebar 2021:

BTW: WhatsApp isn't my favorite app since a few years because of big-tech misbehavior on privacy and controlling.

I'll hate to bring you more bad news, every one on Play or App store has to hand they "Key" over to Google /Apple / Big Tech, that is why Gab is not allowed on those App or Play store, which why I'm shifting more and more over to Gab. Parler has recently gotten famous but as they refused to hand over the key over they've gotten kicked out, but Parler's choices never made much sense to me as they used Amazon Servers and Amazon has well known connections with the CIA, and as you know Parler got kicked off the Amazon servers also. That's why I love Gab, they've stayed outside of the Big Tech control since 2015/2016 and stayed true to FREEDOM!

At the same time i do have questions regarding Vivaldi using chromium, does it truly not send data to the big G(?)

Anyways a little off topic but I'm totally with you on the BigTech matter.

Nevertheless I'll check into a possible Telegram extension too!

Peace and Prosperity to fellow Earthlings!