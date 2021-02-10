WhatsApp Sidebar 2021
-
Hallo guys, I'm working on a WhatsApp Sidebar extension. If there is any interest in it, I will pack and publish the extension. Cheers!
Themeable!
Thank you
~tjcombo
www.vimanatech.ch
-
I need it. Think it will be popular extension.
I added Whatsapp Web to sidebar recently and year ago - doesn't work...
-
@vimana said in WhatsApp Sidebar 2021:
I will pack and publish the extension
Will you?
-
@maxtao said in WhatsApp Sidebar 2021:
I need it. Think it will be popular extension.
I added Whatsapp Web to sidebar recently and year ago - doesn't work...
WhatsApp Web works as a side panel, but it requires some convincing. Unfortunately it doesn't use a mobile view so the panel needs to be quite wide to actually be usable.
-
@Komposten said in WhatsApp Sidebar 2021:
WhatsApp Web works as a side panel, but it requires some convincing. Unfortunately it doesn't use a mobile view so the panel needs to be quite wide to actually be usable.
Yes, would be nice if @vimana s extension is working with the mobile version instead of need to open web-version wider.
BTW: WhatsApp isn't my favorite app since a few years because of big-tech misbehavior on privacy and controlling.
-
I use my WhatsApp Sidebar daily guys, and it works as it should. The fix was actually not that difficult. I'm aiming to finish it by this weekend and publish it on Monday for public consumption
Also uploading another screenshot you guys can enjoy meanwhile!!
-
@vimana What do you think: Is it possible to do the same with Telegram?
At the moment I'm using Telegram Web as web-panel, but it is poor coded compared to the desktop- and android version.
I'd like to have it in sidebar too!!!
-
@Dancer18 said in WhatsApp Sidebar 2021:
BTW: WhatsApp isn't my favorite app since a few years because of big-tech misbehavior on privacy and controlling.
I'll hate to bring you more bad news, every one on Play or App store has to hand they "Key" over to Google /Apple / Big Tech, that is why Gab is not allowed on those App or Play store, which why I'm shifting more and more over to Gab. Parler has recently gotten famous but as they refused to hand over the key over they've gotten kicked out, but Parler's choices never made much sense to me as they used Amazon Servers and Amazon has well known connections with the CIA, and as you know Parler got kicked off the Amazon servers also. That's why I love Gab, they've stayed outside of the Big Tech control since 2015/2016 and stayed true to FREEDOM!
At the same time i do have questions regarding Vivaldi using chromium, does it truly not send data to the big G(?)
Anyways a little off topic but I'm totally with you on the BigTech matter.
Nevertheless I'll check into a possible Telegram extension too!
Peace and Prosperity to fellow Earthlings!
-
@vimana Thanks for your detailed reply. I am now also on Gab after Twitter blocked me.
Gab works quite well in the sidebar. Overall, the platform is still jerky, but at least it's available.
I'm very glad you're taking a look at Telegram for integration with Vivaldi!
Right now I'm helping myself by putting Telegram-desktop over the panel for a perfect fit. The button is down in the taskbar, but Telegram is already in the right place.
I like your "Peace and Prosperity to fellow Earthlings!" and affirm it.
-
@Dancer18 said in WhatsApp Sidebar 2021:
@vimana Thanks for your detailed reply. I am now also on Gab after Twitter blocked me.
Gab works quite well in the sidebar. Overall, the platform is still jerky, but at least it's available.
I'm very glad you're taking a look at Telegram for integration with Vivaldi!
Right now I'm helping myself by putting Telegram-desktop over the panel for a perfect fit. The button is down in the taskbar, but Telegram is already in the right place.
I like your "Peace and Prosperity to fellow Earthlings!" and affirm it.
Cool Please do share some screenshot, I would love to see some!
Feel free to add me on Gab: TomTJ (gab.com/tjcombo)
-
@vimana !
- Telegram
- Gab
-
Woha, very nice! Seems like Telegram works very well? Why not keep using it like that?
-
@vimana said in WhatsApp Sidebar 2021:
Woha, very nice! Seems like Telegram works very well? Why not keep using it like that?
Because it is little more comfortable to have it within the browser.
BTW: I love that Telegram always remains in same size and position in Linux and Windows. Otherwise it would not be as it is.
-
@vimana said in WhatsApp Sidebar 2021:
I'll hate to bring you more bad news, every one on Play or App store has to hand they "Key" over to Google /Apple / Big Tech
Not sure what "key" you are talking about here, so I'd appreciate if you clarified it. Obviously, Google and Apple do have terms of use for their stores, but they don't demand access to app data, backdoors into apps or spyware code.
At the same time i do have questions regarding Vivaldi using chromium, does it truly not send data to the big G(?)
Vivaldi has cut out all traffic to Google that shares user data. There are still a couple of things left for things like certificates (as well as phishing filters, DNS resolution stuff, etc. if you have that enabled through settings). This means that Google will get your IP, but no other user information (like browsing history) is shared with them. You can read Vivaldi's own blog post on this matter here: https://vivaldi.com/blog/decoding-network-activity-in-vivaldi/
-
@Komposten said in WhatsApp Sidebar 2021:
Vivaldi has cut out all traffic to Google that shares user data. There are still a couple of things left for things like certificates (as well as phishing filters, DNS resolution stuff, etc. if you have that enabled through settings). This means that Google will get your IP, but no other user information (like browsing history) is shared with them. You can read Vivaldi's own blog post on this matter here: https://vivaldi.com/blog/decoding-network-activity-in-vivaldi/
Yup, most companies has an official policy and and an unofficial policy. though i'm not claiming that Vivaldi has that, but I wouldn't rule that out when it comes to the big G.
The key I'm talking about is not necessarily about user data, and also if you and I made an app nor Google or Apple would care about our data. As you see Gab and Parler got kicked out since they didn't obey to something. With other words -that's the same as saying "You might as well give us your platform or get kicked out" imho.
-
@vimana said in WhatsApp Sidebar 2021:
As you see Gab and Parler got kicked out since they didn't obey to something. With other words -that's the same as saying "You might as well give us your platform or get kicked out" imho.
I don't know anything about those two apps or what they did. But "they didn't obey to something" sounds like "they violated the ToS", and that is a valid reason to kick them out. If there is nothing in the ToS that they violated, or if the claimed violation is false, then there is something fishy going on. But if they straight up just broke a rule that can not be classified as "give us your platform or get kicked out" any more than laws can be classified as "give us your life or go to jail".
Again, I don't know the stories of these platforms so I don't know if they were kicked out for good reasons or because Google/Apple wanted in on something and the platforms refused.
-
@Komposten said in WhatsApp Sidebar 2021:
Again, I don't know the stories of these platforms so I don't know if they were kicked out for good reasons or because Google/Apple wanted in on something and the platforms refused.
In an up straight world I would agree with your sentiments, but unfortunately large companies does also pull dirty moves to knock out their competitors.
Please do study the case.
-
@Komposten said in WhatsApp Sidebar 2021:
"give us your platform or get kicked out" any more than laws can be classified as "give us your life or go to jail".
Well that sort of thing does happen, look at Julian Assange, I consider WikiLeaks as his Life-work, as he is in Jail now, do you think for a second that the They" are not asking him for the keys to his servers?
There are thing that are official and things that are unofficial.
-
Good day fellow beings!
I posted the extension to the Chrome Store yesterday. Once approved I will let you guys know.
Remember, its a quick fix and nothing too advanced but feel free to post and requests or bug fixes here.
-
Some More Screenshots!