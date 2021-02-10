Hi Guys

Just noticed this article with information and links that show that favicons can be used as "Super Cookies" for tracking purposes and how that's done.

https://gizmodo.com/favicons-could-be-the-supercookie-that-tracks-you-every-1846229089

Would it be possible to create a flag that disables the favicon requests and caching if so desired?

Being able to turn the favicon requests off all together, might also speed up requests on sites that don't have a favicon as on those sites the whole "404 not found" page might be downloaded.