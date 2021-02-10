Real markdown syntax for Notes
Hi,
I realized it is not possible to put all the current markdown markers within Vivalid's Notes. It is also not possible to add plain html characters (like arrows →).
Thanks.
I basically just mean the handling of plain HTML,
My first need was to be able to add arrows to my notes. This can be achieved with html character &rarr
I guess other users might find other needs like adding colors or special formatting (small caps text for example)
I use the following site and have it in my Web Panels for reference.
It is adequate but markdown does not seem to have Underline which I would like to have available...
I basically just mean the handling of plain HTML,
That works.
This can be achieved with html character &rarr
Named escapes seem to be broken (→ bug report?), but
→works, just like the character itself
→
I would like to use a custom font
That’s nothing hard to mod, is it? (I mean, this is a valid request, but might take too long to wait)
Underline
Earlier
++text++worked… not now it seems.
That’s nothing hard to mod, is it? (I mean, this is a valid request, but might take too long to wait)
I can eventually check that but I am not a developper and still want to push this feature request.
@antoine-luboz Then you should make sure it follows the feature request rules
If a feature hasn’t been requested, start a new topic. Post only one feature request per topic.
@LonM Thank you
