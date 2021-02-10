A follow-up from here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56532/when-changing-views-vivaldi-often-does-not-jump-to-the-top

When going from Unread or another view to either All, Received or Sent mails, the view does not start at the top with the latest email but centered on whatever e-mail I was last looking at in that view, even if it was a week ago. I usually od not care about that at all and want to go to the latest e-mail in that view. This is probably something taht people differ about, so an option would be great.

This should respect the direction of ordering (top or bottom) that the user selected and also the type of sorting selected (by delivery date, by label etc).