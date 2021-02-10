When entering a view, add an option to always go to the top or bottom according to the selected sorting criterium
-
A follow-up from here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56532/when-changing-views-vivaldi-often-does-not-jump-to-the-top
When going from Unread or another view to either All, Received or Sent mails, the view does not start at the top with the latest email but centered on whatever e-mail I was last looking at in that view, even if it was a week ago. I usually od not care about that at all and want to go to the latest e-mail in that view. This is probably something taht people differ about, so an option would be great.
This should respect the direction of ordering (top or bottom) that the user selected and also the type of sorting selected (by delivery date, by label etc).
-
I would agree, though such an option should follow wherever the current newest email is.
for example, if I set it to sort by date with newest at the bottom, it should automatically go to the bottom.
-
Yes, indeed, that is for sure, I forgot there is such an option, I will reword the initial request.
-
Apart from an option to always go to the first or last viewed mail, it would be good to allow the mouse gesture move to top of page / move to bottom of page act on the list of emails. (not default gestures, I have RMB+right-up and right-down set up this way, respectively, and it would help a lot)
EDIT: I actually think those gestures should also work on the list anyway so I wrote a bug report VB-78923
-
From what is worth it, I found out that it actuall is useful that the view goes to the last viewed message. If this was user-customizable, I would need it fer view. But it is no longer critical for me and now makes sense.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests