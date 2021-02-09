@rxp1970 said in PDF functionality w/highlighter:

Would it be possible to have an internal PDF reader with highlighter functionality similar to that of edge?

greetings!

until that happens, this work around may work for you:

add the extension PDF viewer set that extension up with whatever external pdf software you have disable the default internal PDF viewer

now you can browse with vivaldi to pdf docs on the web (or on your machine), then click the extension and it will open the pdf in your own pdf software.

i was looking yesterday for alternatives to the default and realized this system to be a possibility.

i won't use it though because i'm happy with the vivaldi default - since i don't need to highlight anything.

what are you studying as a grad?