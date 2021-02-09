PDF functionality w/highlighter
Hello everyone... this is my first time posting so hopefully this is the appropriate arena. Would it be possible to have an internal PDF reader with highlighter functionality similar to that of edge? (As a grad student...that's become the only reason not to use Vivaldi (at times mind you...lol) So I thought I'd post. Yes there's some extensions that satisfy this but edge offers a bit more functionality vs some of the free pdf readers in terms of pdf markup capabilities.
Thank you for considering this request.
@rxp1970 said in PDF functionality w/highlighter:
Would it be possible to have an internal PDF reader with highlighter functionality similar to that of edge?
greetings!
until that happens, this work around may work for you:
- add the extension PDF viewer
- set that extension up with whatever external pdf software you have
- disable the default internal PDF viewer
now you can browse with vivaldi to pdf docs on the web (or on your machine), then click the extension and it will open the pdf in your own pdf software.
i was looking yesterday for alternatives to the default and realized this system to be a possibility.
i won't use it though because i'm happy with the vivaldi default - since i don't need to highlight anything.
what are you studying as a grad?
Pesala Ambassador
@rxp1970 The free version of PDF-XChange Editor provides extensive annotation features. If you regularly work with PDF files it is a much better alternative than the built-in plugin, which is fine for reading, but not for much else.
Hi, have you find anything useful for this? I'm looking for the exact same thing. I've tried a lot of pdf viewer extensions and I can't find any simple reader with highlighter option.
Realy looking for this feature in vivaldi. I do also need to switch to Edge for this functionality, would love to see it integrated!
I am happy with my PDF programs (Linux: Okular, Master PDF Editor; Win10: PDF XChange Editor), but I find the highlighting option a useful feature.
There is - at least theoretically - already an "Annotations" feature.
I have a question about this: I have checked this function, but I don't know how to use it. Or does it just mean that existing annotations are visible?
Pesala Ambassador
@Dancer18 It just shows/hides existing annotations made in the PDF file by PDF-XChange or other PDF programs.
@Pesala Thank you. Yes I thought so.
People who really are editing or commenting pdf are free to use any program that has such features.
There is a tendency to be able to do all work in our beloved browser, and I'm not against it. Highlighting - if it is possible in Edge - could also be added to Vivaldi, if it isn't limited by chromium.
As I said, I'm happy with the existing feature, at least since we can just open pdf that are attached in mails, without downloading them first.