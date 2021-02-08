Tab Tiling Master-Detail mode (with video example)
Since i already have a prototype, i would demonstrate my request using a video. Hopefully it can explain why i think this would be a useful feature.
@S0und I like the idea. It's a kind of mix of webpanels and tab tiling which +/- do the same but the missing part, if I understood your proposal correctly, is that the links clicked (in Vivaldi) or create a new tile in the tab stack or just open a new tab (for web panels).
barbudo2005
@S0und Your video remember me the bookmarklet Split:
javascript:(function()%7Bvar%20scriptText%20%3D%20%27%3CSCRIPT%20type%3D%22text/javascript%22%3Evar%20linkNode,lastLoaded,lastbgcol;function%20doGet()%20%7Bif%20(linkNode%20%26%26%20linkNode%20!%3D%20lastLoaded)%20%7Bif%20(linkNode.className%20%3D%3D%20%5C%27specialButton%5C%27)return;if%20(lastLoaded)%20%7BlastLoaded.style.backgroundColor%20%3D%20lastbgcol;lastLoaded.parentNode.style.backgroundColor%20%3D%20lastbgcol;%7DlastLoaded%20%3D%20linkNode;lastbgcol%20%3D%20linkNode.style.backgroundColor;linkNode.style.backgroundColor%3D%5C%27#ffddff%5C';/*%20linkNode.parentNode.style.backgroundColor=%5C'#88ee88%5C';%20*/var%20colUp%20=%20linkNode.parentNode;while%20(colUp.getElementsByTagName(%5C'A%5C').length%20==%201)%20%7BcolUp.style.backgroundColor=%5C'#ffbbff%5C';colUp%20=%20colUp.parentNode;%7Dtop.window.frames%5B1%5D.location%20=%20linkNode.href;document.getElementById(%5C'closeSidebarLink%5C').href%20=%20linkNode.href;%7D%7Dfunction%20eventHandler(evt)%20%7BlinkNode%20=%20evt.currentTarget;setTimeout(%5C'doGet();%5C',700);%7Dfunction%20clearLinkNode()%20%7BlinkNode%20=%20null;%7Dfor%20(var%20i=0;i%3Cdocument.links.length;i++)%20%7Bvar%20linkElem%20=%20document.links%5Bi%5D;if%20(linkElem.className%20==%20%5C'specialButton%5C')continue;/*linkElem.target%20=%20%5C'_parent%5C';*/linkElem.target%20=%20%5C'previewFrame%5C';linkElem.onmouseover%20=%20eventHandler;linkElem.onmouseout%20=%20clearLinkNode;linkElem.onclick%20=%20eventHandler;%20/*%20Not%20really%20needed%20for%20navigation,%20since%20we%20have%20set%20target%20ok,%20but%20needed%20to%20update%20the%20highlight!%20Unfortunately%20doesn_t%20succeed.%20:P%20*/%7D/*%20Unfortunately%20on%20Google%20results,%20loads%20the%20fat%20Maps%20page:%20linkNode%20=%20document.links%5B2%5D;%20doGet();%20*/%3C/SCRIPT%3E%5Cn';/*%20Safer%20but%20slower:%20*/%20var%20getback%20=%20document.location;/*%20Faster%20but%20messy%20on%20various%20sites:%20var%20getback%20=%20'javascript:top.document.write(top.frames%5B0%5D.document.documentElement.innerHTML);';%20*/var%20header%20=%20'%3CP%20align=%5C'right%5C'%3E%5B%20%3CA%20class=%5C'specialButton%5C'%20id=%5C'closeSidebarLink%5C'%20title=%5C'Note:%20You%20will%20lose%20any%20navigation%20you%20have%20performed%20in%20the%20other%20frame.%5C'%20target=%5C'_top%5C'%3EClose%20This%20Sidebar%3C/A%3E%20%7C%20%3CA%20class=%5C'specialButton%5C'%20target=%5C'_top%5C'%20href=%5C''+getback+'%5C'%3EClose%20Other%20Frame%3C/A%3E%20%5D%3C/P%3E%5Cn';var%20oldHTML%20=%20document.documentElement.innerHTML;oldHTML%20=%20header%20+%20oldHTML%20+%20scriptText;/*if%20(i%3C=0)%20%7B%20alert('Failed%20to%20find%20the%20body%20tag!');%20return;%20%7Dif%20(oldHTML.indexOf(scriptText)%20%3C%200)%20%7B%20alert('Insert%20failed.');%20return;%20%7Ddocument.write(oldHTML);%20return;*/document.write('%3Chead%3E%3Ctitle%3EPreviewing%20'+document.title+'%3C/title%3E%3C/head%3E%5Cn');document.write('%3Cframeset%20cols=%2235%25,*%22%3E%5Cn');document.write('%3Cframe%20id=%22sideFrame%22%20src=%22about:blank%22%3E%5Cn');document.write('%3Cframe%20id=%22previewFrame%22%20name=%22previewFrame%22%20src=%22about:blank%22%3E%5Cn');document.write('%3C/frameset%3E%5Cn');document.close();window.frames%5B0%5D.document.write(oldHTML);window.frames%5B0%5D.document.close();window.frames%5B1%5D.document.write('%3CBODY%3EHover%20over%20links%20on%20the%20left%20to%20see%20a%20preview%20here.%3C/BODY%3E');window.frames%5B1%5D.document.close();%7D)();
For example you have a google search page and apply the bookmarklet, then divide the page (screen) in two. In the left side is the google search and when you hover a link it open in the right side and so on. Also you can expand the split page wider.
@S0und Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25969/follower-tabs Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you. Your video offers a good explanation, perhaps you could add it to the other thread, too?
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
And doped with gestures ! An old feature many times suggested in a way or another here well illustrated. The browser has indeed to improve tab manager (what has done recently Vivaldi), but also to reduce the needs of tab (a lot of them are only a quick view immediately destroyed) with may be according to a set of different solutions like this current one is one example (an another one is classic web panel, some other are selection little smart panel (like traductors, converter), popup panel like tablet...).
Thanks for burying my post.
My idea is a full fleshed out feature, not just a reminiscents to a basic feature that doesn't even exists anymore.
@S0und Apologies, It looked like your video was describing follower tabs. Is that not what you mean?
I can move your post back, and you could help me understand what it is asking for.
barbudo2005
@Seasonly said: "also to reduce the needs of tab (a lot of them are only a quick view immediately destroyed)"
To reduce the need to open a tab I recommended you the use of the extension iFrame - Link Viewer:
Did you give it a try?
@barbudo2005
Thanks, I think it could be indeed a current last chance solution for reducing tab, but I would prefer to a more modern solution from vivaldi. Currently my favourite is for a popup window previewer which is free and let us subbrowsing preview. The topic is surely linked to this one. Both solutions are good. A kind of this could be make with popupable panels.
The tiling solution or others, try to reduce tabs : they show what links are, and let parent webpage footpath in mind background as for you don't loose yourself browsing a lot of tabs quickly.
barbudo2005
@Seasonly What is the "popup window previewer" you use?
@barbudo2005
This is javascript trick code injected into the foxygesture extension user part. Foxygesture is a mouse gesture extension for firefox. Three or four lines which use left+right mouse click on a link to open a new popup real windows controlled with mouse gestures. This is only javascript and I use the extension to use its left/right button feature. But this simple general javascript should be transposable into vivaldi I think (?). (the rocker gesture are not customizable first...)
barbudo2005
@Seasonly In Feedbro I use Dialog Tab of @biruktes (because in a extension Iframe not works):
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/37094/open-link-or-new-tab-in-a-dialog
https://github.com/BirukTes/Dialog-Tab
This my dark version:
/*DIALOG TAB*/ (function () { var searchEngineCollection; // Wait for the browser to come to a ready state setTimeout(function wait() { const browser = document.getElementById('browser'); if (browser) { chrome.storage.local.get({ 'SEARCH_ENGINE_COLLECTION': { engines: [] } }, function (res) { searchEngineCollection = res.SEARCH_ENGINE_COLLECTION; // Create a context menu item to call on a link createContextMenuOption(); // Setup keyboard shortcuts vivaldi.tabsPrivate.onKeyboardShortcut.addListener(keyCombo); }); chrome.storage.local.onChanged.addListener(function (changes, namespace) { if (changes.SEARCH_ENGINE_COLLECTION) { searchEngineCollection = changes.SEARCH_ENGINE_COLLECTION.newValue; createOrRemoveContextMenuSelectSearch(changes.SEARCH_ENGINE_COLLECTION.oldValue) } }); } else { setTimeout(wait, 300); } }, 300); /** * Creates context menu items to open dialog tab */ function createContextMenuOption() { chrome.contextMenus.create({ 'id': 'dialog-tab-link', 'title': '&DIALOG TAB Open Link', 'contexts': ['link'] }); chrome.contextMenus.create({ 'id': 'search-dialog-tab', 'title': 'DIALOG TAB SEARCH for "%s" with GOOGLE', 'contexts': ['selection'] }); chrome.contextMenus.create({ 'id': 'select-search-dialog-tab', 'title': 'DIALOG TAB SEARCH WITH', 'contexts': ['selection'] }); createContextMenuSelectSearch(); chrome.contextMenus.onClicked.addListener(function (itemInfo) { chrome.windows.getLastFocused(function (window) { if (window.id === vivaldiWindowId && window.state !== 'minimized') { if (itemInfo.menuItemId === "dialog-tab-link") { dialogTab(itemInfo.linkUrl); } else if (itemInfo.menuItemId === 'search-dialog-tab') { var engineId = window.incognito ? searchEngineCollection.defaultPrivate : searchEngineCollection.default; dialogTabSearch(engineId, itemInfo.selectionText); } else if (itemInfo.parentMenuItemId === 'select-search-dialog-tab') { var engineId = itemInfo.menuItemId.substr(itemInfo.parentMenuItemId.length); dialogTabSearch(engineId, itemInfo.selectionText); } } }); }); } /** * Creates sub-context menu items for select search engine menu item */ function createContextMenuSelectSearch() { searchEngineCollection.engines.filter(e => e.removed !== true).forEach(function (engine) { chrome.contextMenus.create({ 'id': 'select-search-dialog-tab' + engine.id, 'parentId': 'select-search-dialog-tab', 'title': engine.name, 'contexts': ['selection'] }); }); } /** * Updates sub-context menu items for select search engine menu item * @param {Object} oldValue the value that is used as reference to old sub-menu items */ function createOrRemoveContextMenuSelectSearch(oldValue) { oldValue.engines.filter(e => e.removed !== true).forEach(function (engine) { chrome.contextMenus.remove('select-search-dialog-tab' + engine.id); }); createContextMenuSelectSearch(); } /** * Prepares url for search, calls dailogTab function * @param {String} engineId engine id of the engine to be used * @param {int} selectionText the text to search */ function dialogTabSearch(engineId, selectionText) { dialogTab(getEngine(engineId).url.replace(/%s/g, selectionText)); } /** * Returns engine from the collection variable with matching id * @param {int} engineId engine id of the required engine */ function getEngine(engineId) { return searchEngineCollection.engines.find(function (engine) { return engine.id === engineId; }); } /** * Handle a potential keyboard shortcut (copy from KeyboardMachine) * @param {String} combination written in the form (CTRL+SHIFT+ALT+KEY) * @param {boolean} extras I don't know what this does, but it's an extra argument */ function keyCombo(combination, extras) { const SHORTCUTS = { "Shift+Alt+Period": () => { // Open Default Search Engine in Dialog dialogTab(getEngine(searchEngineCollection.default).url.split("?")[0]); } }; const customShortcut = SHORTCUTS[combination]; if (customShortcut) { customShortcut(); } } /**/ /** * Opens a link in a dialog like display in the current visible tab * @param {string} linkUrl the url to load */ function dialogTab(linkUrl) { var webview = document.createElement("webview"); var webviewId = "dialog-" + getWebviewId(); var divOptionContainer = document.createElement("div"); var divContainer = document.createElement("div"); var progressBarContainer = document.createElement("div"); var progressBar = document.createElement("div"); //#region webview properties webview.setAttribute("src", linkUrl); webview.id = webviewId; webview.style.width = "90%"; webview.style.height = "95%"; webview.style.padding = "auto"; webview.style.margin = "30px 0px 0px 50px"; webview.style.overflow = "hidden"; webview.style.borderRadius = "10px"; webview.style.borderColor = "#3f81ea"; webview.style.borderBottomWidth= "1.5px"; webview.style.borderTopWidth= "1.5px"; webview.style.borderLeftWidth= "1.5px"; webview.style.borderRightWidth= "1.5px"; webview.style.borderStyle= "solid"; webview.style.backgroundColor = "rgba(23,25,26)"; /*webview.style.boxShadow = "3px 3px 3px 3px rgba(100,100,100)";*/ webview.addEventListener("loadstart", function () { this.style.backgroundColor = "rgba(23,25,26)"; this.style.borderColor = "rgba(59,129,230)"; document.getElementById("progressBar-" + webviewId).style.display = "block"; if (document.getElementById("input-" + this.id) !== null) { document.getElementById("input-" + this.id).value = this.src; } }); webview.addEventListener("loadstop", function () { document.getElementById("progressBar-" + webviewId).style.display = "none"; }); //#endregion //#region divOptionContainer properties divOptionContainer.style.height = "4%"; divOptionContainer.style.textAlign = "center"; divOptionContainer.style.margin = "auto"; divOptionContainer.style.color = "white"; divOptionContainer.style.zIndex = "300000000000"; divOptionContainer.innerHTML = getEllipsisContent(); divOptionContainer.firstElementChild.addEventListener("mouseover", function () { showWebviewOptions(webviewId, divOptionContainer); }); //#endregion //#region divContainer properties divContainer.setAttribute("class", "dialog-tab"); divContainer.style.zIndex = "300000000000"; divContainer.style.position = "fixed"; divContainer.style.top = "0"; divContainer.style.right = "0"; divContainer.style.bottom = "0"; divContainer.style.left = "0"; divContainer.style.backgroundColor = "rgba(23,24,25,.4)"; divContainer.style.transitionProperty = "background-color"; divContainer.style.transitionDuration = "0.1s"; divContainer.style.transitionTimingFunction = "ease"; divContainer.style.transitionDelay = "0s"; divContainer.addEventListener("click", function (event) { if (event.target === this) { this.remove(); } }); //#endregion //#region progressBarContainer properties progressBarContainer.style.width = "77%"; progressBarContainer.style.margin = "1.3rem auto auto"; progressBar.id = "progressBar-" + webviewId; progressBar.style.height = "5px"; progressBar.style.width = "10%"; progressBar.style.backgroundColor = "#0080ff"; progressBar.style.borderRadius = "5px"; //#endregion progressBarContainer.appendChild(progressBar); divContainer.appendChild(divOptionContainer); divContainer.appendChild(webview); divContainer.appendChild(progressBarContainer); // Get for current tab and append divContainer document.getElementsByClassName('active visible webpageview')[0].appendChild(divContainer); } /** * Displays open in tab buttons and current url in input element * @param {string} webviewId is the id of the webview * @param {Object} thisElement the current instance divOptionContainer (div) element */ function showWebviewOptions(webviewId, thisElement) { var inputId = "input-" + webviewId; console.log((document.getElementById(inputId) === null), webviewId); if (document.getElementById(inputId) === null) { var webviewSrc = document.getElementById(webviewId).src; var input = document.createElement('input', 'text'); var buttonNewTab = document.createElement('button'); var buttonBackgroundTab = document.createElement('button'); input.value = webviewSrc; input.id = inputId; input.setAttribute("readonly", ""); input.style.background = "transparent"; input.style.color = "rgba(22,24,25)"; input.style.border = "unset"; input.style.width = "20%"; input.style.margin = "0 0.5rem 0 0.5rem"; buttonNewTab.style.background = "transparent"; buttonNewTab.style.margin = "0 0.5rem 0 0.5rem"; buttonNewTab.style.border = "unset"; buttonNewTab.innerHTML = getNewtabContent(); buttonNewTab.addEventListener("click", function (event) { if (event.target === this || this.firstChild) { openNewTab(inputId, true); } }); buttonBackgroundTab.style.background = "transparent"; buttonBackgroundTab.style.margin = "0 0.5rem 0 0.5rem"; buttonBackgroundTab.style.border = "unset"; buttonBackgroundTab.innerHTML = getBacktabContent(); buttonBackgroundTab.addEventListener("click", function (event) { if (event.target === this || this.firstChild) { openNewTab(inputId, false); } }); thisElement.appendChild(buttonNewTab); thisElement.appendChild(buttonBackgroundTab); thisElement.appendChild(input); console.log(webviewSrc, thisElement); } } /** * Returns a random, verified id. */ function getWebviewId() { var tempId = 0; while (true) { if (document.getElementById("dialog-" + tempId) === null) { break; } tempId = Math.floor(Math.random() * 1000 + 1); } return tempId; } /** * Opens a new chrome tab with specified active boolean value * @param {string} inputId is the id of the input containing current url * @param {boolean} active indicates whether the tab is active or not (background tab) */ function openNewTab(inputId, active) { var url = document.getElementById(inputId).value; chrome.tabs.create({ "url": url, "active": active }); } /** * Returns string of ellipsis svg icon */ function getEllipsisContent() { return "<svg id=\"optionsIco\" aria-hidden=\"true\" focusable=\"false\" data-prefix=\"fas\" data-icon=\"ellipsis-h\" class=\"svg-inline--fa fa-ellipsis-h fa-w-16\" style=\"width: 25px; vertical-align: middle; margin: 0 0.5rem;\" role=\"img\" xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\" viewBox=\"0 0 512 512\"><path fill=\"currentColor\" d=\"M328 256c0 39.8-32.2 72-72 72s-72-32.2-72-72 32.2-72 72-72 72 32.2 72 72zm104-72c-39.8 0-72 32.2-72 72s32.2 72 72 72 72-32.2 72-72-32.2-72-72-72zm-352 0c-39.8 0-72 32.2-72 72s32.2 72 72 72 72-32.2 72-72-32.2-72-72-72z\"></path></svg>"; } /** * Returns string of external link alt svg icon */ function getNewtabContent() { return "<svg aria-hidden=\"true\" focusable=\"false\" data-prefix=\"fas\" data-icon=\"external-link-alt\" class=\"svg-inline--fa fa-external-link-alt fa-w-18\" style=\"width: 25px;\" role=\"img\" xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\" viewBox=\"0 0 576 512\"><path fill=\"currentColor\" d=\"M576 24v127.984c0 21.461-25.96 31.98-40.971 16.971l-35.707-35.709-243.523 243.523c-9.373 9.373-24.568 9.373-33.941 0l-22.627-22.627c-9.373-9.373-9.373-24.569 0-33.941L442.756 76.676l-35.703-35.705C391.982 25.9 402.656 0 424.024 0H552c13.255 0 24 10.745 24 24zM407.029 270.794l-16 16A23.999 23.999 0 0 0 384 303.765V448H64V128h264a24.003 24.003 0 0 0 16.97-7.029l16-16C376.089 89.851 365.381 64 344 64H48C21.49 64 0 85.49 0 112v352c0 26.51 21.49 48 48 48h352c26.51 0 48-21.49 48-48V287.764c0-21.382-25.852-32.09-40.971-16.97z\"></path></svg>"; } /** * Returns string of external link square alt svg icon */ function getBacktabContent() { return "<svg aria-hidden=\"true\" focusable=\"false\" data-prefix=\"fas\" data-icon=\"external-link-square-alt\" class=\"svg-inline--fa fa-external-link-square-alt fa-w-14\" style=\"width: 21px;\" role=\"img\" xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\" viewBox=\"0 0 448 512\"><path fill=\"currentColor\" d=\"M448 80v352c0 26.51-21.49 48-48 48H48c-26.51 0-48-21.49-48-48V80c0-26.51 21.49-48 48-48h352c26.51 0 48 21.49 48 48zm-88 16H248.029c-21.313 0-32.08 25.861-16.971 40.971l31.984 31.987L67.515 364.485c-4.686 4.686-4.686 12.284 0 16.971l31.029 31.029c4.687 4.686 12.285 4.686 16.971 0l195.526-195.526 31.988 31.991C358.058 263.977 384 253.425 384 231.979V120c0-13.255-10.745-24-24-24z\"></path></svg>"; } })();
@barbudo2005
Very interesting indeed. This code is for previewing actively link, and also to use contextmenu presearching. You should post this message into https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/37094/open-link-or-new-tab-in-a-dialog and also into https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/29845/web-page-preview? Because here this seems to me out of topic thread, isn't it?
