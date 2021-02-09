@Pesala True, but it's the persons own choise.

I for instance have turned it off completely due to having it turned on is a bigger nuisance than the value as it is now. So I miss the ones when I'm at the desk on top of the ones when I'm away from it. Instead of only the ones when I'm away.

A solution to missed notifications when AFK could be an icon for notifications in the status bar, with a number on how many unseen notifications there are, and click it to pup up the notifications. Like with notifications from Windows 10, or notifications from Teams and Slack.