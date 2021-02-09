Timer notification duration
-
dumpamental
The notification box that come in the bottom right corner is either on or off.
If it's off you don't see it at all.
If it's on it stays there until you close it.
It would be nice with a setting for a timer, so the notifications can be on but disappears after say 10 seconds no matter if you click it or not.
(mod edit: title)
-
Pesala Ambassador
@dumpamental The trouble is, if you're away from your desk for more than 10 seconds you will not notice the notification.
An Audible Notication would be better in those common situation when you're not at your desk, but that also has downsides if sharing a workspace with others.
The clock timer notifications already have a sound option.
-
dumpamental
@Pesala True, but it's the persons own choise.
I for instance have turned it off completely due to having it turned on is a bigger nuisance than the value as it is now. So I miss the ones when I'm at the desk on top of the ones when I'm away from it. Instead of only the ones when I'm away.
A solution to missed notifications when AFK could be an icon for notifications in the status bar, with a number on how many unseen notifications there are, and click it to pup up the notifications. Like with notifications from Windows 10, or notifications from Teams and Slack.
-
@Pesala For me having to click away every notification is more annoying then missing one.
Adding an option in the settings or just a flag would be nice since as dumpamental already sad it is a personal preference, and a timer is not that hard to implement.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@777s I think a better solution could be found.
What if the notification disappeared on mouseover?
The bug of one notification being displayed for each window that is open definitely needs fixing.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Renault on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests